HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,990 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,798.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HDFC Bank Stock Down 3.3 %
HDB stock opened at $65.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.16. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $71.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
HDFC Bank Company Profile
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.