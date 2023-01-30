HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,990 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,798.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 3.3 %

HDB stock opened at $65.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.16. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

