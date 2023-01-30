Head to Head Analysis: AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF)

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AXIS Capital and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 1 2 1 0 2.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

AXIS Capital currently has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.09%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.9% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AXIS Capital and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital 4.34% 12.66% 1.92% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AXIS Capital and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $5.29 billion 1.00 $618.61 million $2.25 27.75 Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company, which engages in the provision of collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Blue Capital Re Ltd and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd. The company was founded on June 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

