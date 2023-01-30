Head to Head Analysis: Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) vs. 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pharma Mar and 5N Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma Mar 0 0 1 0 3.00 5N Plus 0 1 1 0 2.50

5N Plus has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.65%. Given 5N Plus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Pharma Mar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma Mar N/A N/A N/A 5N Plus -5.18% -0.40% -0.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pharma Mar and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pharma Mar and 5N Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma Mar $271.91 million 4.54 $109.86 million N/A N/A 5N Plus $209.99 million 0.97 $3.11 million ($0.16) -14.38

Pharma Mar has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus.

Risk & Volatility

Pharma Mar has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pharma Mar beats 5N Plus on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharma Mar

(Get Rating)

Pharma Mar, S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference. It develops and commercializes Yondelis for the treatment of soft tissue sarcomas and for ovarian cancer; Aplidin for treating multiple myeloma; and Zepzelca for treating patients with small cell lung cancer. The company also develops PM14 which is in phase II clinical trails for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it develops and markets diagnostics kits; and develops drugs with therapeutic activity based on reducing or silencing gene expression. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About 5N Plus

(Get Rating)

5N Plus, Inc. engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, animal feed additive, catalytic and extractive, as well as various industrial materials. The company was founded by Jacques L’Écuyer and Marc Suys on June 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

