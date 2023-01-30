Head to Head Contrast: Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) & Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy 4.44% -180.02% 28.70% Vista Energy 22.25% 36.52% 13.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Vista Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $300.82 million 0.07 -$12.84 million $1.46 1.03 Vista Energy $652.19 million 2.19 $50.65 million $2.34 6.89

Analyst Recommendations

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Dolphin Energy and Vista Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Vista Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 84.2% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vista Energy beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

