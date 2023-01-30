Head-To-Head Survey: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) & Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 26.06% 12.79% 1.11% Civista Bancshares 28.59% 11.89% 1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $203.00 million 3.06 $54.02 million $7.34 10.84 Civista Bancshares $133.19 million 2.58 $40.55 million $2.55 8.58

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cambridge Bancorp and Civista Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Civista Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.74%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus price target of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 24.31%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Civista Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Civista Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of 19 banking offices in Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and two wealth management offices located in Massachusetts, as well as three wealth management offices located in New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit. The company also purchases securities; and provides trust and third-party insurance services. It operates approximately 42 locations in Northern, Central, Southwestern, and Northwestern Ohio, as well as Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

