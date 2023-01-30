Head to Head Survey: Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) & Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX)

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) and Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genetron and Zicix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $83.47 million 1.34 -$77.87 million ($1.18) -1.04 Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Zicix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genetron.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genetron and Zicix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genetron currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 713.01%. Given Genetron’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Genetron is more favorable than Zicix.

Risk & Volatility

Genetron has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zicix has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and Zicix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron -127.72% -61.51% -48.14% Zicix N/A N/A N/A

About Genetron

(Get Rating)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; Genetron S5, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; Genetron Chef System; Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer; and Onco PanScan, a genomic profiling service for various solid tumors. In addition, it offers IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; thyroid basic assay for thyroid tumor; platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha assay for GIST cancer; and HCCscan, a qPCR-based assay to detect hepatocellular carcinoma. Further, it provides development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Zicix

(Get Rating)

Zicix Corp. is engaged in the development of digital applications for the collection, acquisition, and presentation of retail coupons. Its projects are focused on providing innovative and cutting edge solutions that integrate consumers, retailers, and manufactures. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

