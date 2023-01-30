Head to Head Survey: Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matador Resources pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Oil and Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Matador Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $496.90 million 5.43 $6.36 million $8.72 3.97 Matador Resources $1.66 billion 4.78 $584.97 million $9.82 6.85

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Matador Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Oil and Gas. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northern Oil and Gas and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 1 7 1 3.00 Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89

Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus price target of $49.20, indicating a potential upside of 42.11%. Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas N/A 209.95% 26.63% Matador Resources 40.29% 45.40% 24.42%

Summary

Matador Resources beats Northern Oil and Gas on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.