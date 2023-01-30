Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $292,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 45.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HELE stock opened at $110.84 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $221.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.38. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

