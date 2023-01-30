HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €25.50 by Barclays

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €25.50 ($27.72) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HFG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.57) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($29.35) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($40.22) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €23.43 ($25.47) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.50. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €19.94 ($21.67) and a 1 year high of €74.64 ($81.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 26.63.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

