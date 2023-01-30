Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HFWA. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,148 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $168,494.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,106.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,148 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $168,494.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,106.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $38,903.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,167.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1,634.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 158,325 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.