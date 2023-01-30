Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hess by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Hess by 390.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 646,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $65,437,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Insider Transactions at Hess

Hess Stock Performance

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $156.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.97. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.