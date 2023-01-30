Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Short Interest Update

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HLLY stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $372.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.59. Holley has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. Holley had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 111.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after buying an additional 7,543,324 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,343,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 886,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 206,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 801,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLLY. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Holley to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Holley to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Holley from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

