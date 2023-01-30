Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Hostess Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

