Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOSSY shares. Baader Bank raised shares of Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €44.00 ($47.83) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.26) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.20. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.36.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $940.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.24 million. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 20.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.