Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Short Interest Up 34.9% in January

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Humanigen Trading Up 2.3 %

HGEN stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Humanigen

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Humanigen by 2,848.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 599,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter valued at about $822,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 584.9% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 50.4% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,128,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 378,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

Featured Articles

