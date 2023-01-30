Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HNTIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 340 ($4.21) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Hunting from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 420 ($5.20) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNTIF opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. Hunting has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

