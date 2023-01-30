Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $67.73 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $285.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,282 shares of company stock worth $400,576. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

