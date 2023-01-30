Hutchinson Capital Management CA Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,908.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,483 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

