Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Holdings Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 814.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 197,790 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of HYFM opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.23. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 66.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. Analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

