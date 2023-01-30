ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,623,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,482.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

ICL Group stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 44.42%. As a group, analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

