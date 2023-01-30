Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD opened at $2.69 on Monday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.