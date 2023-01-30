Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 68.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 53.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 698,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 244,534 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

