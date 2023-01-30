Ieq Capital LLC Buys 85 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,558,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,185,000 after purchasing an additional 149,116 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,958,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,482 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $306.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.61 and a 200-day moving average of $283.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $836.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.40.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

