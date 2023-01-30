Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $114.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $144.57.

