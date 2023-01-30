Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $12.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

