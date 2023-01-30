Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

