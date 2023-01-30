Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,959 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABEV. UBS Group upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ambev Trading Down 1.1 %

Ambev stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.