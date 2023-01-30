Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,557 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,162,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem Trading Up 1.1 %

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

NYSE:XYL opened at $102.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

