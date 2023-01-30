Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,692 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,692 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,358,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 489.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 862,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,354,000 after purchasing an additional 715,946 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 688,676 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,388,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

