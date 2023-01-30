Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 603 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

TYL stock opened at $327.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $492.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.21 and a 200-day moving average of $345.37.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

