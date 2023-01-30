Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Catalent by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

