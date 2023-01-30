Ieq Capital LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $490.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 477.85% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $48,052.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,776.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $48,052.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,776.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $135,709.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,861.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,569 shares of company stock valued at $223,371 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

