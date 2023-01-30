Ieq Capital LLC Has $230,000 Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,227 shares of company stock valued at $769,489. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $82.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 124.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

