Ieq Capital LLC Invests $172,000 in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 54,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in BGC Partners by 8,382.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $416.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 49.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

