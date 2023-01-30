Ieq Capital LLC Invests $202,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 66,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 232,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,615 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 28.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,667,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 370,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $37.06 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial



Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

