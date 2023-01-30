Ieq Capital LLC Invests $207,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 77,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJS opened at $100.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $105.31.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
