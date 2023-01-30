Ieq Capital LLC Invests $207,000 in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in WEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 106.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX opened at $181.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.87. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $616.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,331.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,426 shares of company stock worth $2,102,480. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WEX. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

