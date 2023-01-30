Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $64,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,487.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $366,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $64,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,487.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 322,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,260 and have sold 216,598 shares valued at $2,009,085. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 860.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

