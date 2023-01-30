Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,885,000 after acquiring an additional 390,491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,372,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $102,934,000 after acquiring an additional 228,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Tapestry by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $48,417,000 after acquiring an additional 470,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tapestry Price Performance

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPR stock opened at $44.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also

