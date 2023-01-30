Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $1,238,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 338,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $91.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 150.48% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDA. Benchmark lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

