Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,186 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.73.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

