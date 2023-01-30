Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

