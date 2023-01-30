Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Nutanix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nutanix by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 396,121 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $819,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $433.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,847.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,621,267.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,835,847.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,621,267.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Nutanix Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

