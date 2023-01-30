Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 5,545 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Invesco by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco by 823.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 34.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

