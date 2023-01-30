Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,044,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $23.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

