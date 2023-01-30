Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ INVO opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience ( NASDAQ:INVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 183.08% and a negative net margin of 230.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IINVO BioScience, Inc is a fertility company. It focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

