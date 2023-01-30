Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.
INVO Bioscience Stock Performance
NASDAQ INVO opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.60.
About INVO Bioscience
IINVO BioScience, Inc is a fertility company. It focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
