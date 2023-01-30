Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,059 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

