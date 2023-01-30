Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,140 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $57.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,378 shares of company stock worth $1,289,969 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

