Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $33.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.