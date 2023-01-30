Ieq Capital LLC Sells 152 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of STLD opened at $118.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

